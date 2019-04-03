Derek Carr may have been reacting to tweet from Raiders account

Getty Images

So what prompted the recent “I’m watching you, Focker” tweet from Raiders quarterback Derek Carr? He possibly was reacting to a tweet from earlier in the day, posted on the team’s official account.

On Monday, the team worked out former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray in Dallas, Hall of Fame Raiders receiver Tim Brown showed up, and he posed for a photo with Murray.

“Just Heisman stuff,” the message with the photo declares, a reference to the fact that both Brown and Murray won the Heisman Trophy during their college careers.

While it’s entirely possible that the Raiders are simply doing their due diligence with no intent to draft Murray or Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, it’s also possible that coach Jon Gruden is always looking to upgrade the quarterback position. Chris Simms, who once played for Gruden, understands the dynamic — and Simms believes that Carr has reason to be concerned.