Dolphins, Lions paid Tyree Jackson on-campus visits

Getty Images

Tyree Jackson isn’t at the top of the list of quarterback prospects in this year’s draft, but the University of Buffalo product has some attributes that have drawn the attention of scouts.

Jackson needs some polish as a player, but is 6’7″ with a strong right arm and he ran a 4.59 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine earlier this year. That’s the kind of prospect that teams are often interested in taking in the middle rounds to see if they can apply that polish and a couple of teams to head to Buffalo to see him recently.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins and Lions both made on-campus visits to meet with Jackson. Connor Cook is currently the only quarterback on the roster other than Matthew Stafford, so the Lions may be in the market for another backup option. The Dolphins might provide Jackson a better chance of getting starts as a rookie as Ryan Fitzpatrick is currently pencilled in to start.

Jackson was 225-of-407 for 3,131 yards, 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions for Buffalo last season.