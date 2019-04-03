Falcons signing Adam Gettis

Getty Images

The Falcons made an early run at shoring up their interior line, and are circling back for depth now.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, the Falcons are signing journeyman offensive lineman Adam Gettis.

Gettis has spent time with the Giants, Buccaneers, and Washington, and has one career start.

The 30-year-old offers depth at guard and center.

The Falcons added guards James Carpenter and Jamon Brown this year as they attempted to upgrade at guard, and Gettis offers some more experience.