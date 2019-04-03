Giants cut Quadree Henderson

Getty Images

The Giants are cutting receiver/returner Quadree Henderson, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

Henderson averaged 22.4 yards on five kickoff returns and 7.6 yards on nine punt returns last season before fracturing his shoulder.

The Giants plan on using Jabrill Peppers and Corey Coleman as their returners.

Henderson, 22, spent part of last season on the Giants’ practice squad. The team promoted him to the active roster Nov. 10.

He played five games, seeing action on 26 special teams snaps but none on offense.