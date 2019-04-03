Injury to elderly charges dropped against Michael Bennett

Posted by Charean Williams on April 3, 2019, 3:19 PM EDT
Getty Images

Michael Bennett’s lawyer predicted a year ago that the case against the defensive lineman would be exposed as “ludicrous.” On Wednesday, prosecutors in Houston dismissed the charge of injury to the elderly against Bennett, David Barron of the Houston Chronicle reports.

“We dismissed this case in the interest of justice. After looking at all the evidence, this was the right thing to do,” Vivian King, chief of staff to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, said, via Barron.

Bennett was accused of pushing and injuring an elderly, paraplegic woman working as event staff at last year’s Super Bowl as he pushed his way onto field at NRG Stadium to celebrate with his brother, Martellus.

Injury to the elderly is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The Patriots traded for Michael Bennett this offseason after the Eagles traded for him a year ago. Martellus Bennett retired after the 2017 season.

9 responses to “Injury to elderly charges dropped against Michael Bennett

  2. Yet everyone came for his neck saying he was “this & that”… I could tell from his demeanor during the interview that he never touched her, he looked like he wanted to cry… Now Houston PD will have a defamation of character lawsuit on their hands…

  4. I’d like to know about this one. I’m not going to judge anything I wasn’t present to witness, but the case seemed far from frivolous. More information being made public is something I would welcome in this particular case.

  5. I’d like more back story on this. It seems like there should be video from inside the stadium after a superbowl. What evidence lead them to bring charges then what lead them to drop them? This does not sound like Jussie Smollett, this sounds like a bogus case from the beginning.

  6. I hope Bennett can sue the pants off of the Houston Police Chief. That guy totally overstepped the bounds of decency in condemning Bennett without even a sniff of proof.

    At a minimum he should be fired.

  7. Michael Bennett is an excellent football player. However, we Patriots’ fans will be holding our noses all season long. For those who don’t follow football closely, his true content of character was exposed one night in Las Vegas as he made some blatantly false claims against law enforcement. Luckily there was a video. Look it up…

  9. How about maybe the guy was innocent or whatever happened was an accident. Maybe somebody was looking for a headline and we are all to quick to judge based on who we think he is.

