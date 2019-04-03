Injury to elderly charges dropped against Michael Bennett

Getty Images

Michael Bennett’s lawyer predicted a year ago that the case against the defensive lineman would be exposed as “ludicrous.” On Wednesday, prosecutors in Houston dismissed the charge of injury to the elderly against Bennett, David Barron of the Houston Chronicle reports.

“We dismissed this case in the interest of justice. After looking at all the evidence, this was the right thing to do,” Vivian King, chief of staff to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, said, via Barron.

Bennett was accused of pushing and injuring an elderly, paraplegic woman working as event staff at last year’s Super Bowl as he pushed his way onto field at NRG Stadium to celebrate with his brother, Martellus.

Injury to the elderly is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The Patriots traded for Michael Bennett this offseason after the Eagles traded for him a year ago. Martellus Bennett retired after the 2017 season.