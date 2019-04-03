Jaguars bring two top tackle prospects in for visits

Getty Images

Since teams can bring up to 30 players in for pre-draft visits, and no team has that many draft picks, it’s sometimes a mistake to read too much into any of them in particular. Then again, sometimes the confluence of names and places takes you somewhere.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Jaguars are bringing in Florida tackle Jawaan Taylor and Washington tackle Kaleb McGary for visits today.

The Jaguars lost left tackle Cam Robinson to a torn ACL early last season, and are still looking for help up front.

They’re picking seventh overall, and Taylor could be in play there, as protecting their latest quarterback investment (Nick Foles) seems like a reasonable place to start.