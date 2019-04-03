Jets’ new uniforms leak a day early

Getty Images

The Nikefication of the NFL continues.

On Thursday, the Jets will unveil their new uniforms. On Wednesday, an image of the uniforms leaked.

Here they are, premised largely on a return to the green helmets/white “Jets” that the team used in the years between the white helmets with the green oval including “Jets” over the outline of the letters NY. There are differences, but it’s basically the same concept that the team used from 1978 through 1997, as shown in the attached photo of former Jets quarterback Boomer Esiason in the old/sort-of-new uniforms.

They have three different jerseys (green, white, black) and three different pants (green, white, black). The numbers assume a non-traditional design, with “New York” written above them.

The Jets become the latest team to overhaul their uniforms since Nike became the league’s official apparel provider. Like many other new uniforms, they will be an acquired taste, at best.