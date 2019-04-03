Jim Irsay’s goal: Win three Super Bowls in a row

Getty Images

Colts owner Jim Irsay has lofty goals for his franchise.

Irsay identified winning three Super Bowls in a row as his goal, and he said it’s something he thinks about with the current roster the Colts have assembled.

“I really feel like this is a young team that’s ascending,” he said, via the Indianapolis Star. “You guys know, I will unabashedly say, I’d like to win three in a row. How hard is it? I mean, it’s hard as hell just to win one.”

Irsay has previously said that no team can be considered the greatest of all time until it wins three Super Bowls in a row.

No team has ever won three Super Bowls in a row, and it would be extraordinarily difficult to do in today’s NFL, where the salary cap makes it hard for the best teams in the league to keep all their best players. Irsay can dream, but it’s unlikely to happen.