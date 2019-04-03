Jordy Nelson: It would be hard to say no if Aaron Rodgers asked me to come back

Getty Images

Wide receiver Jordy Nelson opted to retire after the Raiders released him last month, but he said on Wednesday that there’s one development that could lead him to rethink that decision.

Nelson spent the first 10 years of his career catching passes from Aaron Rodgers with the Packers and he was asked during a Wednesday appearance on The Dan Patrick Show if a call from the quarterback could get him to change his mind about retirement.

“It probably would be hard to say no,” Nelson said.

Davante Adams, Geronimo Allison, Equanimeous St. Brown, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Jake Kumerow, and J'Mon Moore are currently on hand at wide receiver in Green Bay, so the Packers have the depth chart pretty well stocked. An injury or two would change that, although it’s unclear if Nelson’s experience with the previous Packers regime would have him on the top of the current regime’s emergency call list.