Kemal Ishmael re-signs with Falcons

Getty Images

Kemal Ishmael signed a one-year deal to stay with the Falcons on April 4, 2018.

He returned to the fold a day earlier this year. The Falcons announced Ishmael’s return on another one-year deal on Wednesday.

Ishmael is listed as a linebacker after being used as a safety earlier in a Falcons career that began as a 2013 seventh-round pick. Regardless of his position, Ishmael’s primary role over the last couple of seasons has been as a special teamer rather than as a defensive player.

He’s played in every game over the last two seasons and has 50 tackles and a sack.

Ishmael joins tight end Logan Paulsen and wide receiver Justin Hardy as free agents to return to the Falcons this offseason.