Leaked Jets uniforms apparently are the real thing

Supposedly leaked images of the Jets new uniforms created quite a stir on Wednesday, with some arguing that the photo real and others saying it’s not. (If it’s a fake, it’s very impressive.)

With the official unveiling coming on Thursday, current indications are that they uniforms are indeed the genuine article. Of clothing. That the Jets will be wearing in 2019 and beyond.

It’s unclear whether the leak came from the Jets, the league office, or Nike. And it’s not the first time that new uniforms made their way to the public eye before the official unveiling.

Said official unveiling is coming on Thursday. Jets fans who don’t like the uniforms inspired by the 1978-97 model can only hope that it’s fake.