Lions getting a look at top pass-rushers this week

The Lions clearly need someone to put pressure on quarterbacks, and are taking a look at a couple of the top prospects in that regard this week.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions are bringing Kentucky’s Josh Allen in for a visit this week, and will also meet with Michigan’s Rashan Gary at their local pro day Friday.

The Lions pick eighth, which may be too low to grab Allen, who is also visiting the 49ers this week.

(It’s effectively a free look at Gary, since teams can work out multiple players from their area and local colleges, beyond the standard 30 visits each team can use.)

While those two get lumped into the same category, they had very different final seasons in college. Allen had 17 sacks at Kentucky to lead the SEC and rank second in the country. Gary, who shows all the physical tools necessary to fulfill the role, had 3.5 sacks last year.

The Lions finally walked away from the Ezekiel Ansah experiment this year. He’s still unsigned, as the injuries that plagued him in Detroit are also suppressing his market. But the Lions need was so profound they gave Trey Flowers (7.5 sacks last year) a $90 million contract in free agency.

The Lions have also met with some of the top quarterbacks in the draft (Dwayne Haskins and Kyler Murray).