Lions part ways with pro scouting director Brendan Prophett

Getty Images

The Detroit Lions have made a significant change to their personnel department in parting ways with director of pro scouting Brendan Prophett, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

The move was first reported by Chris Stratton of Inside The League.

Prophett was hired by the Lions when Bob Quinn joined the organization as the team’s General Manager in 2016. He’s the second high-ranking member of the front office to depart the team this offseason as top contract negotiator Matt Harriss was fired in January. Harris has since taken the same position with the Arizona Cardinals.

Changes to scouting departments are most common following the NFL Draft. However, with Prophett’s role being mainly in pro scouting and with the most critical stages of free agency in rear-view mirror, the Lions apparently felt comfortable making the change sooner than later.

Prophett spent 15 years with the New York Jets serving in various front office roles as he progressed to the team’s director of pro personnel from 2007-14. He joined the Lions after spending the 2015 season serving as an area scout for the New Orleans Saints.