Looking at the best grudge match games of 2019

Inspired by Bryce Harper’s return to Washington only a week into the baseball regular season, Wednesday’s PFT Live staged a draft based on a specific subset of the 256 games to be played in the 2019 NFL regular season.

Which will be the best grudge match games of the year?

Chris Simms, Big Cat, and I drafted three each. The results can be seen and heard in the attached video.

Watch it, and let us know what you think in the comments. Surely, there are other good ones than the ones we identified. Of the ones we identified, who picked the best three?

Feel free to say that I did, regardless of whether that’s what you actually think.

And be sure to tune in for Thursday’s PFT Live, where Simms and I will get you up to speed on all the news of the day, with analysis and information and another draft on a topic that will have specific relevance to the 2019 draft, which as of Thursday will be only three weeks away.