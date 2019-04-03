Matthew Stafford’s wife announces that she has a brain tumor

Getty Images

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, has announced on social media that she has a brain tumor. She explained that she will undergo surgery soon to have the tumor removed.

The tumor is benign, but the surgery carries significant risks. And Kelly Stafford understandably is scared about those risks, especially with three young children who need her.

Kelly and Matthew Stafford began dating while they were both students at the University of Georgia, and they married in 2015.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t completely terrified of them opening my head,” Kelly Stafford wrote on Instagram. “I’m terrified of losing my hearing, I’m terrified of losing facial function, I’m terrified of far worse things that could happen and I’m terrified that I won’t take the time I need to recover because the guilt I might feel of being absent from my kids for too long. . . . I am telling y’all this to ask for prayers and support.”

We wish Kelly and Matthew the best at this difficult time, and we encourage the full community of NFL fans to give them the prayers and support they need in the coming weeks.