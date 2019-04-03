Mike McCarthy hopes to be coaching in 2020

Getty Images

Most of Mike McCarthy’s interview with Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com focused on the end of his long run as the head coach of the Packers, but it closed with a look ahead to the future.

McCarthy interviewed for the Jets’ head coaching vacancy in January before the team hired Adam Gase and has now turned his attention to the next hiring cycle. McCarthy said he takes issue with the idea that he’s taking a year off because he is engulfed in “video research, data and analytics” in preparation for what he hopes will be his return to the sideline.

“I don’t feel like I’ve taken any time off,” McCarthy said. “I’m focused on improving as a coach. I have a plan to be the best prepared I can be when, God willing, I get another opportunity next year.”

Predicting what jobs might be in play is a difficult task in April, but history says that several teams will be making changes once the 2019 season comes to an end and it’s hard to imagine that a coach with McCarthy’s resume won’t be in the mix for one or more of them.