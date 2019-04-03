Montez Sweat visited Bucs, Jags this week

Getty Images

Montez Sweat was diagnosed with a “low-risk” heart condition by doctors at the Scouting Combine, but he went through drills in Indianapolis and word was that teams would not be put off from drafting him as a result of the diagnosis.

Many expect the pass rusher to be one of the first players off the board once the draft gets underway in Nashville later this month and two teams with picks in the top seven spent time with Sweat this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Sweat met with the Buccaneers, who pick fifth overall, on Monday. He remained in Florida to take a meeting with the Jaguars, who own the No. 7 pick in the first round.

Sweat had 22 sacks for Mississippi State over the last two seasons and showed off his athletic ability by running the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds at the Combine.