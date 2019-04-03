NFL more comfortable with Titans’ ownership structure

Getty Images

Almost a year has passed since we last heard about Susie Adams Smith trying to sell her one-third stake in the Titans. The league appears to be getting more comfortable with the franchise’s ownership structure, with Amy Adams Strunk in control.

“I can’t speak for Commissioner [Roger] Goodell, but I think it’s a dead issue,” Strunk told Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com. “I think they got comfortable with our ownership structure and where we are taking the Titans, so I think that’s been put to rest.”

The Titans have run smoothly since Strunk became controlling owner in March 2015. Goodell, though, said the finance committee still is looking into the ownership structure, with Strunk owning a third of the franchise.

“Well, I think we mentioned several times before, this question had been asked [with] the policy they’ve made some significant changes that I think allowed the ownership to be more in conformity with our policies,” Goodell said, via Kuharsky. “The finance committee is still looking at that, still evaluating that. There are certain aspects that still are not in compliance. But clearly, there is a lot of movement in a positive direction on that.”