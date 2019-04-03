Phillip Lindsay not putting timetable on return

Getty Images

Phillip Lindsay‘s rehab from a fractured right wrist continues.

The Broncos running back will not participate in the team’s voluntary minicamp later this month. He could, however, return for organized team activities, General Manager John Elway has said.

Lindsay is wearing a brace instead of a hard cast as he continues to progress.

“For me, I put no time limit on my injury right now,” Lindsay said Wednesday night, via Kyle Frederickson of The Denver Post. “When I’m ready, I’m going to be ready.”

Lindsay injured his wrist in a Christmas Eve game in Oakland, prematurely ending his season and keeping him out of the Pro Bowl. He gained 1,278 combined yards with 10 touchdowns as a rookie.

“That season is over now, and I’ve got to prove myself again,” Lindsay said.