Raiders sign receiver Ryan Grant

Getty Images

Ryan Grant‘s free agency was a lot quieter this year than last year, but he has found his new team, in Oakland.

The Raiders have signed Grant, a wide receiver who spent last year in Indianapolis, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Last year Grant signed a four-year, $29 million contract with the Ravens, a contract that was immediately met with derision because Grant’s career up to that point — four years as a backup in Washington — wouldn’t seem to justify that kind of contract. Then the contract was voided when the Ravens announced that Grant had failed his physical because of an ankle injury.

After that Grant couldn’t find anything close to that kind of market, and he ended up signing a one-year, $5 million deal. He finished the season with 35 catches for 334 yards and one touchdown.

Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Grant can earn a maximum of $2.5 million this season from the Raiders, and only if he hits incentives. Suffice to say he’s never going to get back the money he missed out on in Baltimore. In Oakland he joins a receiving corps that includes three other newcomers: Antonio, Tyrell Williams and JJ Nelson.