Ravens meeting with Alabama RBs Josh Jacobs and Damien Harris

Getty Images

The Ravens added a former Alabama running back in free agency when they signed Mark Ingram and they could dip back into the Crimson Tide pool for more backfield help.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team will be meeting with both of the Alabama backs in this year’s draft class.

Damien Harris is meeting with the team on Wednesday before moving on to meet with the Cowboys. Harris’ teammate Josh Jacobs gets to Baltimore on Wednesday night for dinner with members of the organization and will continue his visit on Thursday.

The Ravens have Gus Edwards and Kenneth Dixon at running back along with Ingram, but an offense that figures to rely heavily on the ground game should have room for further additions to the group before the offseason is out.