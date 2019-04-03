Ravens want Tyus Bowser, Tim Williams to “take the next step”

Getty Images

The major changes that the Ravens defense has undergone since the end of the 2018 season include the departures of outside linebackers Za'Darius Smith and Terrell Suggs in free agency.

Smith and Suggs combined for 15.5 sacks last season and the team has not signed anyone to join Matt Judon at the position in 2019. Help may come in the early portion of the draft, but, for now, a pair of 2017 draft picks are part of the plan for filling out the defense.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said at Tuesday’s press conference that the team is looking for 2017 second-round pick Tyus Bowser and 2017 third-round pick Tim Williams to “take the next step” after they played limited roles in their first two seasons.

“I’ve seen them play really good football at the college level,” DeCosta said, via the Baltimore Sun. “Both have guys flashed ability at our level, so they’re both athletic guys, play hard. Within our defense, our scheme, they both can rush the passer, as we’ve seen in college. So this is their time. We’ve got some holes in the roster at both spots at the outside linebacker position. If they’re ever going to do it, this is the time to do it.”

Getting a breakout year from Bowser and/or Williams would help alleviate concerns about a significant downturn from last year’s defensive performance in Baltimore, but the team may still work on adding other options in order to avoid putting all of their eggs in that basket.