Reggie Gilbert signs tender with Packers

Getty Images

Outside linebacker Reggie Gilbert signed his tender with the Packers, according to the NFL’s official transactions report Wednesday.

Gilbert, an exclusive rights free agent, will receive a one-year, $570,000 deal.

Gilbert, 25, played all 16 games last season. His 486 snaps on defense were 45.7 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. He also played 226 snaps on special teams.

He made 48 tackles, four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks last season.

Gilbert made his NFL debut in 2017, appearing in two games.