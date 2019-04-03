Rodney Gunter visits Packers

Getty Images

The Packers hosted a possible free agent addition to their defensive line for a meeting on Wednesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team visited with Rodney Gunter. Gunter has spent the last four years with the Cardinals after being selected in the fourth round of the 2015 draft.

Gunter has never missed a regular season game since entering the league and made 10 starts for the Cardinals last year. He had 44 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in those appearances.

The Packers have Kenny Clark, Mike Daniels, Dean Lowry, Tyler Lancaster and Montravius Adams back from last season with Muhammad Wilkerson still looking for a gig as a free agent.