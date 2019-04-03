Russell Wilson won’t hold out or skip voluntary workouts

Getty Images

Russell Wilson wants a new contract by April 15. Or else.

Or else what? Here’s what the “or else” won’t be. Russell Wilson won’t be holding out. He won’t even be skipping any voluntary workouts.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Wilson will be present on April 15 and every day for every workout, meeting, and practice.

So why the deadline? Wilson, per the source, simply wants to prepare for the season with zero distractions. The deadline was provided to the team in late January, we’re told, and Wilson has given the team a full and fair effort to finalize a contract that would extend his stay beyond the conclusion of the 2019 season.

The ball remains, until April 15, in the team’s court. After that, Wilson apparently will shut down all negotiations until after the season, at which time the Seahawks would be able to hold his rights only via the use of a franchise tag that, based on his cap number of $25.286 million, would amount to $30.34 million for 2020.