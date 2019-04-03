Sam Darnold on Le’Veon Bell: What’s not to love?

Getty Images

Ben Roethlisberger had a lot of success throwing the ball to Le'Veon Bell over their years together in Pittsburgh and Bell’s new quarterback is looking forward to the same kind of results.

Sam Darnold will have to wait a few more days before the Jets open up their offseason program, but he’s spent time watching Bell on tape and sees ways that the team’s big free agent pickup can make life easier in 2019 and beyond. In addition to Bell’s ability to make plays as a runner, Darnold has also taken note of his ability to turn a check down into something more productive.

“I love it,” Darnold said, via Newsday. “I mean, what’s not to love about it? Le’Veon is a great player. He’s very instinctual too. He’s very quarterback friendly, which I’ve noticed watching his tape a little bit. Whenever Big Ben was back there, you could kind of sense that, as a quarterback, too, you sense when time runs out. You start looking for guys and Le’Veon is always really friendly and he’s always kind of right there in your vision. Or he was always in Ben’s vision. So I’m looking forward to that, just whenever I need him, just him to be that security blanket that I need to just check it down and he can get yards after the catch. So I’m really excited about it.”

Developing Darnold has been a top priority for the Jets since they took him with the third overall pick last year and Bell’s ability to provide more options for the offense should fit right into that process. The Jets will get to start working with both players on Monday and having them on the same page come September will be a chief focus of all their offseason work.