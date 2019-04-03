Tyreek Hill returns to social media, does not address abuse allegations

Getty Images

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has posted to social media for the first time since allegations that he was being investigated for abusing his young son, but he ignored that issue and instead focused exclusively on his offseason workouts.

Hill posted a video showing his offseason workouts and sharing his thoughts about staying in shape during the spring. He mentioned his family only in reference to why he wants to be the best wide receiver in the NFL.

“I want better for my family and I will get better for my family, more for my family, too,” Hill said.

Police records show that officers responded to Hill’s home twice in March, investigating potential child abuse. The Kansas City Star reported that Hill’s son suffered a broken arm.

In 2014, when Hill’s fiancee was pregnant with their son, Hill was arrested and accused of punching and choking his fiancee. He later pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation. He and his fiancee reconciled and have said recently that they plan to get married soon.