Vikings meeting with quarterback Nick Fitzgerald

The Vikings are still looking for another quarterback, and today they’ll turn their attention to the college ranks.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Vikings are bringing in Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald for a visit today.

They brought free agent Sean Mannion in for a look but he left without a deal, leaving Kirk Cousins and Kyle Sloter as the only quarterbacks on the roster.

Fitzgerald is likely a late-round project, as he was a career 54 percent passer in college, but he was a three-year starter and he ran for 3,607 yards and 46 touchdowns. He also did tight end drills at his Pro Day, as some are curious if he can be a conversion project.