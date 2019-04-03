Washington hosts Daniel Jones

Getty Images

Washington still doesn’t know Alex Smith‘s football future. Case Keenum and Colt McCoy are signed only through 2019. So the team is looking at its long-term situation at the position.

That could entail drafting a quarterback.

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock visited the team’s facility Wednesday. Duke’s Daniel Jones will follow next week, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Washington also has scouted Dwayne Haskins, sending a contingent of coaches and executives to Ohio State’s Pro Day last month. Team president Bruce Allen and coach Jay Gruden were among those who made the trip to Columbus.

“You can’t reach for the quarterback of the future,” Gruden said last week. “He has to be the right fit and has to fit what you think that quarterback is. If we don’t feel like as an organization this guy fits that criteria then we can’t reach and take him just because he’s a quarterback.”