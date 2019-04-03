XFL points to the importance of the right TV deal

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 3, 2019, 10:13 AM EDT
The Alliance of American Football pulled the plug just two months after debuting to solid TV ratings. The XFL is promising it won’t pull the plug so quickly next year — in part because it plans to have a better TV deal in place.

The AAF started on CBS, an over-the-air channel that everyone knows how to find. But after that, AAF games moved around, with CBS Sports Network, TNT, NFL Network and the streaming BR Live app all showing live games. CBS was supposed to get back into the mix late in the season and in the postseason, but the AAF didn’t make it that far.

So it’s noteworthy that the XFL, in releasing a statement after the AAF collapsed, made a specific point of saying that XFL games will be on TV channels that are easy for fans to find.

“The XFL is well-funded, we have time before kick-off to execute our business plan, and we will soon announce a national broadcast and cable TV schedule that makes it easy for fans to find our games consistently every weekend when we launch next February,” the XFL’s statement said.

XFL founder Vince McMahon owns a controlling share of the WWE Network, the streaming service of the WWE. If he wanted to, he could put XFL games on that platform in the hopes of adding some football fans to the legion of wrestling fans who subscribe to WWE Network.

But that is clearly not McMahon’s focus. He wants to put the XFL in front of the biggest audience possible. That likely means a lot more games on broadcast television than the AAF had, as the XFL attempts to get a foothold with the American public.

  1. Say what you will about McMahon as a human being. The guy is the greatest showman since P.T. Barnum. If anyone can pull off a football league it’s him.

  2. I commented about this yesterday, and said that XFL would be better off due to Vince’s connections with networks, and the fact that he has started his own network.

    The issue is that the NFL has a monopoly on the game of football. Currently, major networks compete for NFL games. They understand that competition for the NFL is bad. Anything that’s bad for the NFL, is inherently bad for the network as well. So why would they be compelled to offer deals to the XFL that may also hurt their own bottom line on a macro level?

    XFL needs a major non-NFL broadcast partner, as well as their own APP you could add on your Chromecast, FireStick or AppleTV.

    Separately, it’s believed Gronk will join WWE. I forsee a scenario where Gronk is promoting the XFL for Vince.

  3. My opinion is that one of the great things about the NFL is that it’s only 16 games plus playoffs and then 7 months of waiting until it starts again. It’s perfect the way it is. I find it hard to follow bball and hockey because the regular season has way too many games and baseball is unbearably long. I would watch the occasional AAF or XFL occasionally as a gimmick but not follow as a fan. My 4 month football fix is more than enough. Just my opinion but I’m sure a lot of people feel that way.

  4. It’s just common sense. Who was going to a bleacher report stream to watch the AAF? Surely not me. They deserved to fail

