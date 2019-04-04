AAF player says his personal credit card was charged for stay at team hotel

Getty Images

We’re continuing to see evidence that when the Alliance of American Football pulled the plug on its season this week, it did so in a slipshod manner.

The latest comes from Adrien Robinson, a former Giants tight end who was trying to get back into pro football by playing for the Memphis Express this season. Robinson wrote on Twitter that his personal credit card, which he presumably gave the front desk for incidental charges, was charged $2,500 for his stay in the team hotel, and the team has given him no indication that they’ll take care of the matter.

“I woke up to over a $2500 charge pending on my account from the Sonesta hotel our team stayed in,” Robinson wrote. “I called the bank and Memphis team president. My only option is to dispute the charges on Monday. The same thing happened to other players on our team.”

It’s one thing for AAF chairman Tom Dundon to decide he couldn’t afford to keep subsidizing a money-losing league any longer. It’s another thing to treat employees in such a shabby way, as we’ve been hearing all day examples of players being left in the lurch after the league folded. The AAF’s players deserved better.