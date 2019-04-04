AAF players finally receive authorization to sign with NFL teams

Getty Images

The NFL had instructed all teams to not sign AAF players. NFL teams can now sign AAF players.

The AAF has announced via its Twitter account that players officially have the ability to sign with NFL teams.

The standard AAF three-year contracts included a provision allowing players to exit for NFL opportunities at the conclusion of an AAF season. Although the AAF’s season as a practical matter concluded when it suspended operations, the NFL opted to wait until official documentation was obtained authorizing NFL teams to sign AAF players.

It’s smart business by the NFL. Any other approach would create potential liability for tortious interference with business interests.