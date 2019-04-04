Anthony Miller: Chicago hasn’t seen how I can play yet

Getty Images

Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller had shoulder surgery in January and the hope is that it solved a recurring problem from his rookie season.

Miller dislocated his left shoulder in September and was able to keep playing after doctors popped it back into place, but the problem would repeat itself several times over the course of the season. Miller was able to catch a team-high seven touchdowns in spite of the issue, but the 2018 second-round pick said there’s a lot more to his game than he was able to show last year.

“Chicago hasn’t seen how I can play yet,” Miller said, via the Chicago Tribune. “Every time I tried to stiff arm, it would come out, or if I ran kind of crazy, it would come out. Really I was playing games with like one arm, making it happen. This year I’ve got two, so watch out.”

The hope in Chicago is that the Bears offense takes a step forward in head coach Matt Nagy’s second season. A healthy Miller matched with Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel at wideout would help the chances of turning that hope into a reality.