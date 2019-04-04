Austin Corbett expecting competition for Browns right guard job

Getty Images

While the trade of Kevin Zeitler to the New York Giants brought back defensive end Olivier Vernon in return, it has also left an opening in the Cleveland Browns offensive line at right guard.

Last year’s second-round pick, Austin Corbett, is the obvious choice to pencil in to fill the vacancy created by Zeitler’s departure. However, Corbett isn’t taking that assumption for granted. Corbett expects to have to compete for the job this offseason.

“It’s kind of been the same thing from everyone that I’ve talked to, like ‘hey, there’s this plan, there’s this hole open for you now,'” Corbett said, per the Browns’ team website. “And yeah, it’s yours for the taking but by no means is it going to be given to me. I don’t want to go through life by just anything given to me, so that’s how I’d want it and we brought in some good guys to compete with and I’m just looking forward to that competition.”

Corbett sat as a backup to Zeitler and Joel Bitonio last season. He appeared in 11 games with just one start, though that came as a sixth lineman in a jumbo package against the Baltimore Ravens. Corbett will face competition from Eric Kush and Bryan Witzmann for the job. Kush has appeared in 33 games with 12 starts and was drafted by Browns G.M. John Dorsey when he was with the Kansas City Chiefs. Witzmann has appeared in 37 games with 20 starts and was an undrafted free agent signing of Dorsey’s in Kansas City.