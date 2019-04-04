Bengals RB Mark Walton arrested for third time this offseason

Bengals running back Mark Walton has run afoul of law enforcement for the third time this offseason.
Walton surrendered to authorities in Miami on Thursday to face charges stemming from a March 12 incident. According to court documents obtained by the Miami Herald, Walton faces felony charges of carrying a concealed weapon, marijuana possession and reckless driving.
Walton allegedly ran from police after being pulled over for speeding and weaving in and out of traffic. He was shot with a Taser, but dislodged the prongs and got away from pursuing officers. Per the police, a search of his car turned up 14 grams of marijuana, a legally purchased rifle and several fully loaded clips.
Walton also faces misdemeanor marijuana possession and battery charges from two other incidents earlier this year. He was a fourth-round pick last year and ran 14 times for 34 yards.