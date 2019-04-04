Bradley Chubb: Vic Fangio’s work with Khalil Mack “pretty much all we’re watching”

Getty Images

The Broncos are expecting head coach Vic Fangio to run an old-school training camp this summer, but that’s not the only thing that players are getting prepared for as Fangio’s first season in Denver unfolds.

They’re also trying to get a handle on how Fangio will deploy them and linebacker Bradley Chubb said on Thursday that part of that process involves checking out tape of Fangio’s defense in Chicago. Chubb said that he is taking particular note of how Khalil Mack was used in 2018.

Chubb said, via Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com, that Mack tape is “pretty much all we’re watching right now” and that he’s interested to see how Fangio decides to use him.

“When you see what he did with guys in the past, how he moved around guys like Khalil Mack, it’s definitely something I’m looking forward to,” Chubb said. “I feel like I am a versatile player so I’m excited to see what all things we do to help out this team.”

Fangio gave some hints about his plans for Chubb at last month’s league meetings and said that he expects the 2018 first-round pick to make a “big jump” in their first year working together.