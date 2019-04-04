Broncos expect Vic Fangio to run an old-school, 1960s-style training camp

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 4, 2019, 8:34 AM EDT
Get ready for the Oklahoma drill in Denver?

Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay is ready. Lindsay said new head coach Vic Fangio has told the players that they should be prepared for an old-school training camp that’s tougher than modern players may be used to.

“He’s already had a few words for us,” Lindsay said, via Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver. “He’s a no nonsense coach. He’s going to be old school. I wouldn’t be surprised if minicamp and training camp is like 1960s back in the day. We need it.”

Realistically, no NFL coach can run a 1960s-style training camp today. The Collective Bargaining Agreement simply doesn’t allow coaches to put players through the kinds of lengthy full-contract practices, day after day, that were the norm when Vince Lombardi and Tom Landry were coaching.

Nor should they: The sport has changed. Teams are wisely more concerned about keeping players healthy than they were in those days. In the 1960s, NFL players often spent six months doing other jobs in the offseason and showed up to training camp out of shape. Now most players take their conditioning seriously year-round and don’t need to be whipped into shape the way they were half a century ago.

Fangio may run a tougher training camp than most NFL coaches in 2019. But no NFL coach in 2019 will run a training camp like the 1960s.

9 responses to “Broncos expect Vic Fangio to run an old-school, 1960s-style training camp

  3. ALL NFL players should go through a camp like this.
    Separate the men from the boys.

  5. I see NOTHING wrong with this at all.
    If today’s athletes are as “elite” as the media portrays, in comparison with the NFL players from the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s, then surely they could handle an old school training camp right?
    I’m sure that once a player breaks a nail in the first practice, the media, in coordination with the NFLPA, will cry an epic river about how old school practices are “abuse”.

  8. Of course it won’t be a literal 1960’s era training camp. But, I’m encouraged that the camp will be tough and rigorous. Analysts love to go off on teams that don’t tackle, aren’t “tough”enough, or commit mental error. This will not be about getting into shape. I suspect the spirit of the camp will focus on fundamentals and eliminating false starts and offsides calls. Something the Broncos had a gift for. Under Vance, this team made way too many stupid mistakes. The team wasn’t good enough to overcome these mental errors and still may not be. Do your thing, Vic. Go Broncos!

  9. Are they going to be smoking on the sidelines and staying out drinking all night?

