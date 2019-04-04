Browns visited with Jeffery Simmons

Getty Images

If he was being judged on his work on the field for Mississippi State alone, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons ranked among the top prospects in this year’s draft class.

Two issues complicate Simmons’ ultimate landing spot in the draft, however. He tore his ACL during a February workout and he pled no contest to a simple assault charge for hitting a woman during an incident in his senior year of high school.

Both of those issues were likely up for discussion when Simmons visited with the Browns on Wednesday. General Manager John Dorsey said last week that the team would also do other work to get a full picture of Simmons.

“I think from your standpoint, what you should do is you should talk to the coaches and the support system at Starkville, Mississippi State, and just see what kind of man that guy really is,” Dorsey said, via Ohio.com.

The Browns don’t have a first-round pick as a result of the Odell Beckham trade, but it’s unclear if Simmons will linger on the board until the 49th overall selection. If he does wind up in Cleveland one way or another, the presence of Sheldon Richardson should make it easier to wait for Simmons to return to full health.