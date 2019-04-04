Cardinals hosting Nick Bosa, Quinnen Williams on Thursday

Getty Images

The due diligence continues for the Arizona Cardinals.

The team holding the first pick in the draft is considering multiple options for the first overall pick, even though many assume that the selection will be Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray.

On Thursday, the Cardinals will host Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa and Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

The Cardinals previously dined with Bosa in Florida; it’s unclear whether the team asked him to conduct a private workout, and if so whether he declined.

All teams may bring 30 players to the facility for a visit, and the visit can’t include a workout. Each team also may host unlimited incoming rookies on a designated local prospect day, with any player having a geographic connection to the team eligible to attend.

The Bosa and Williams visits support the notion that the Cardinals haven’t decided what to do with the first overall pick. The answer comes three weeks from tonight, when the 2019 draft gets rolling in Nashville.

Sure, the answer could come sooner than that. But the NFL likely is nudging Arizona behind the scenes to keep their cards (pun not intended; I tried to come up with another word or phrase) close to the vest, and the team should enjoy its status in the center of the NFL universe for the balance of the month.