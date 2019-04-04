Chiefs sign AAF cornerback Keith Reaser

Getty Images

Keith Reaser has been in the NFL before. Now he’s a trivia question.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Chiefs are signing former Orlando Apollos cornerback Keith Reaser, making him the first player from the developmental league to get a deal with the NFL, shortly after the league released players from their contracts.

Reaser got a $50,000 signing bonus, and can earn a $25,000 roster bonus and a $25,000 workout bonus.

Reaser was a fifth-round pick of the 49ers in 2014, who spent time with the Chiefs the last two years. He was promoted from their practice squad late in 2017, and went to camp with them last year but was waived-injured. He has appeared in 30 career games.