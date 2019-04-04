Clemson’s Justyn Ross thinks some players will leave the NCAA for the XFL

Justyn Ross was one of the best players on the field in the College Football Championship Game, catching six passes for 153 yards to help Clemson defeat Alabama. Ross is an elite talent, good enough that he could play in the NFL right now.

Unfortunately for Ross, he’s a true freshman. Like his teammate, freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence, he’s stuck in college because of the NFL rule requiring players to be three years out of high school before they can play in the NFL.

But Ross might only be stuck for one more year, not two. That’s because the XFL, which will launch next year, has already said it will take players who are less than three years out of high school. Ross and Lawrence would be obvious targets for the XFL, and although Ross told Bleacher Report that he has a good support system in place and a mom who wants him to get a college degree, he thinks other players will see the XFL as a better option than the NCAA.

“If [the XFL] is offering that kind of money, that’s hard for an 18- or 19-year-old to turn down,” Ross says. “If you really need that money, oh yeah, go do that. Something could happen. You can get hurt. Anything can happen. You have to take care of yourself because it can be over just like that.”

A player like Lawrence, who’s the early favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, is unlikely to consider the XFL. The money he could make by playing in the XFL in 2020 is minuscule compared to what the NFL will be offering him a year later. And Ross sounds like he’s likely to wait for the NFL as well. But if the XFL can convince even a few highly talented freshmen and sophomores to leave their NCAA eligibility behind and play in a new professional football league, it will be a good way for the XFL to recruit talent and generate attention — and a good way for players to turn pro when their only other option is remaining amateurs.

18 responses to “Clemson’s Justyn Ross thinks some players will leave the NCAA for the XFL

  1. And now the dopes who thought the AAF’s hairbrained 11 month business plan was a good idea are starting to see what a REAL business plan looks like. A league of players that have untapped potential, not a league of old failures. Ebersol and Polian are a pair of clowns.

  3. Anybody doing that better hope the XFL lasts longer than the AAF did. It’d be sad if guys lost their college eligibility playing a handful of games for a league that promptly goes under.

  4. Hmmmm…. After seeing the AFF go the way of the dinosaurs, you’re going to tell me that players who hope to go to the NFL will leave college to play in the XFL?
    Not very smart idea, if you ask me.

  6. Good luck with that idea. A few players have done it in basketball and the NBA did not draft them high and their careers have not gone well

  7. I wonder why there is such a monopoly on pro football. The XFL failed due to a bad product on the field. The AAF had a good product but failed due to bad business. How will the XFL reboot overcome these issues.

  9. There will be a market in the XFL for talented NCAA players that are less than 3 years out of high school who have lost their eligibility (academic or conduct), who want to transfer from their school but don’t want to sit out a year and those that go for the immediate $. If guys go for the $, do well in the XFL and then sign with an NFL team – others will forgo the NCAA and follow this route. Ultimately, if players begin to forgo the NCAA – THIS is when the NCAA will have to start paying the players they make so much money on…

  10. Wether the league or this idea of of letting college kids come play before the are eligible to go to the NFL is a way better strategy then to go beg the NFL for the rights to practice squad players who most ppl have never heard of. U can not try and start up a league to be the same version of the existing league and being a totally watered down version of the sport without total backing of said sport to become its minor leagues and then be affiliated with the parent league like the NBA has down with its G League.

    If ur trying to start up a brand new league u have to be different and go against the grain. There is a lot of conversation about wether college kids should be getting paid or not and I think it’s going to take something like the XFL to start taking away college kids little by little and year after year for the NCAA to start losing some high profile kids that will really jump start the NCAA to start compensating student athletes.

  11. With the way the nfl draft is slotted now and the fact the nfl has 5yr contracts for first rd picks. Maybe the XFL can offer a competitive first contract

  12. arwiv says:
    April 4, 2019 at 9:54 am
    Yeah, as long as the XFL doesnt wind up folding in a year or two.
    ____________________________________

    Latest reports I’ve seen are that Vince McMahon has put down enough money to keep the league afloat for at least 3 years, and recently he did do a deal where he sold over 270 million dollars worth of WWE stock to put mostly into the XFL. If it ends up folding this time around it won’t be for lack of financial backing.

  13. The NFL is a 21 or older league. College football is their farm system… for free! And why would NFL give up on that. I still think we need a farm system AFTER the draft so those undrafted players can still play and keep in game condition until they get another shot at the big league. A 21 plus developmental league is a good thing as long as it finds a way to sustain it financially.

  15. Because CFB players always make the right decisions…not!
    College players cannot have it both ways. They want to leave early for the NFL, but if they do and their bodies/minds aren’t ready and they get hurt or cut, I can see them trying to sue the NFL for allowing them to leave early.
    College players cannot sue to leave early AND then be able to sue the NFL because they (players) got what they wanted (ability to leave early for the NFL).

  16. “And now the dopes who thought the AAF’s hairbrained 11 month business plan was a good idea are starting to see what a REAL business plan looks like. A league of players that have untapped potential, not a league of old failures.”
    __________________

    How is that plan significantly different? You’re still talking about largely unknown players that won’t be drawing many fans based on name recognition. The “failures” were recently good enough to play in the NFL or on the cusp of being that good. These “untapped potential” guys are inexperienced and most will never be NFL quality. They’re going to look roughly the same on the field–potentially worse in many cases due to their lack of experience.

  17. This all sounds great in theory, but seriously, how are NFL scouts going to ultimately view a former college athlete in the a new league against an unknown level of competition?
    Especially at a crucial time when their bodies are still developing athletically.

    Are they putting themselves at risk for serious injury against bigger, stronger and more developed athletes?
    Especially when you consider the individual that runs this league, who’s track record is quite poor with how his stars have ended up in life?

    Are short term gains really worth it?
    Could they be costing themselves in the long run by not showing their capabilities in the traditional college format?

  18. You’re implying that there is an increased injury risk for XFL players compared to NCAA players. It’s the same sport. It’s the same game. How does the XFL introduce additional injury risk?

