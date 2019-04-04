De’Vante Bausby signs with Broncos

Getty Images

Another Alliance of American Football player has signed with an NFL team.

The Broncos reached agreement with cornerback De’Vante Bausby, Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com reports.

Bausby, 26, played for the San Antonio Commanders.

He has spent time with the Bears, Chiefs and Eagles, originally signing with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburg State in 2015.

He played four games with the Bears in 2016 and six with the Eagles in 2018. He made one start last season.

Bausby has 26 career tackles.

