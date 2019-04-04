Dexter McCoil works out for Ravens

Getty Images

Free agent safety Dexter McCoil worked out for the Ravens today, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCoil did not see any game action in 2018, but he spent time on the 49ers and Chargers’ practice squads.

He played all 16 games for the Chargers in 2016 with two starts. McCoil made 22 tackles, one interception and five pass breakups that season.

McCoil, 27, played two games for the Chargers in 2017 and eight for the 49ers that season.

He has appeared in 26 games with two starts in his career.