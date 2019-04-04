Eagles expected to work out Luis Perez

Getty Images

The Eagles are in the market for a backup quarterback after losing Nick Foles in free agency. They placed a second-round tender on Nate Sudfeld, but they are expected to bring in competition for the job behind Carson Wentz.

To that end, the Eagles are expected to work out former Alliance of American Football quarterback Luis Perez next week, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Perez, 24, threw for 1,460 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions for the Birmingham Iron. He also ran for 75 yards on 24 carries.

He signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M-Commerce last May. Perez spent 2 1/2 weeks on the team’s practice squad to start the season.