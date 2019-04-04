FanDuel’s AAF goodwill gesture cost less than $10,000

Getty Images

The folks at FanDuel created plenty of positive P.R. and goodwill on Wednesday. And it didn’t cost much to do it.

By treating all straight futures bets on the inaugural Alliance of American Football championship as winners, FanDuel ultimately paid out, per ESPN, less than $10,000.

While there surely would have been a figure at which it wouldn’t have made sense to treat all bets as winners, less than $10,000 is well below that number. And given that only the hardest of hardcore gamblers would wager money on the team that will win a football league about which no one knew much of anything, it makes plenty of sense to treat the money as a write off — and then to wait to get that $10,000 back (and then some) as the hardest of hardcore gamblers find other obscure things to bet on.