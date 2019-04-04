Former Bucs OL Leonard Wester meets with Falcons, Jaguars

Getty Images

Offensive lineman Leonard Wester spent the last three seasons in the Buccaneers organization and he’s spent some time with a couple of his former coaches from Tampa this week.

Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports that Wester met with the Falcons on Wednesday and the Jaguars on Thursday.

Former Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter is now the offensive coordinator in Atlanta. The Falcons have been active on the offensive line this offseason with guards Jamon Brown and James Carpenter joining the team as free agents.

The Jaguars hired former Buccaneers offensive line coach George Warhop to fill the same role on Doug Marrone’s staff this year. They’ve added former Bengals tackle Cedric Ogbuehi as a free agent this offseason.

Wester appeared in 27 games for the Bucs and made one start at right tackle last season.