Jaguars sign Leonard Wester

The Jaguars signed offensive lineman Leonard Wester, the team announced Thursday.

Wester met with the Falcons on Wednesday and then the Jaguars on Thursday.

He originally signed with Tampa Bay as an undrafted rookie in 2016. He played for the Buccaneers for three seasons, appearing in 27 games, including all 16 games in 2018.

Wester made one start at right tackle last season.

In 2017, Wester scored on a 2-yard reception after lining up as a jumbo tight end.

Former Buccaneers offensive line coach George Warhop now holds the same role in Jacksonville.