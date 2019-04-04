Jarrett Stidham visits Washington

Getty Images

Washington’s trade for Case Keenum gave them a quarterback option beyond Colt McCoy for the immediate future, but Alex Smith‘s future remains a question mark and they have been busy looking at draft prospects at the position of later.

Former Missouri starter Drew Lock visited with the team on Wednesday and former Duke starter Daniel Jones is due in next week. The team is also spending time with prospects expected to go after the first round has come to an end.

Former Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham fits that description and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he met with Washington on Thursday.

Stidham began his college career at Baylor, but moved on after Art Briles was fired. He started at Auburn for the last two years and went 470-of-739 for 5,952 yards, 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.