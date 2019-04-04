Jets uniforms are the indeed the leaked uniforms

Getty Images

Good news, Jets fans. The uniforms leaked on Wednesday are the team’s new uniforms.

Bad news, Jets fans. The uniforms leaked on Wednesday are the team’s new uniforms.

The Jets unveiled their new Nikefied uniforms on Thursday night, and they match the uniforms worn by six players in a photo that hit social media on Wednesday.

It’s essentially an updated version of the team’s green helmets, green jerseys from 1978 through 1997. Because who can forget the many accomplishments of the Jets while wearing those uniforms?