Jets, Vikings to work out former Memphis QB Brandon Silvers

Getty Images

Another cast-off from the failed AAF is getting a look from NFL teams.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings will host former Memphis Express quarterback Brandon Silvers for workouts next week.

Silvers was unrafted in 2017 out of Troy University. Silvers got a chance to play with Memphis after Christian Hackenberg was benched and Zach Mettenberger was injured. He completed 80 of 125 passes for 799 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. As a senior at Troy, he completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 3,290 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Vikings have been looking for quarterback depth and had Sean Mannion in for a visit earlier this week. Meanwhile, the Jets signed former Vikings backup Trevor Siemian and brought back Davis Webb as a third option. They’re also still waiting to find out if Josh McCown wants to continue playing football or not.